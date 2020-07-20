Farouk Miya’s Konyaspor guaranteed their safety in the Turkey Super Lig following their emphatic victory away against Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Despite Miya missing the game due to accumulation of bookings, Konyaspor secured a 4-3 win in the penultimate game of the 2019/20 season.

The win elevated them to 13th position on 36 points, four above the drop zone with one more round to play.

In a closely contested affair played at the Medical Park Arena, Konyaspor needed to come from behind on two occasions in the seven-goal thriller.

Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth who is on loan from Crystal Palace FC fired Trabzonspor into an early lead in the 12th minute but Riad Bajic levelled matters three minutes to the break.

Sorloth helped the hosts to regain their lead in the 56th minute converting from the spot.

Five minutes later, left back Filip Novak stretched the lead for Trabzonspor and everything seemed to be under their control.

However, a late surge saw Konyaspor fight back and score three goals inside the closing ten minutes including a stopagge time winner.

Second half substitute Levian Shengelia orchestrated the comeback with his goal arriving in the 81st minute.

Konyaspor were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute and defender Nejc Skubic did no mistake to slot home.

Deep into stoppage time, Brazilian forward Rogério Conceição do Rosário alias Thuram who also came off the bench found the winning goal for Konyaspor to take all three points.

Konyaspor’s final game of the season will come at home against Alanyaspor on Sunday, 26th July 2020.

Istanbul Basaksekir were crowned champions after winning 1-0 against Kayserispor.