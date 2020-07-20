It is a dream come true for Uganda Cranes and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) left back Mustafa Kizza, 20, upon joining Canadian Montreal Impact Football Club.

The club officially announced the arrival of the roving left back on Monday, 20th July 2020.

The duration of stay is for two years effective 12th August 2020 with an option of three years.

Kizza will remain with his club until December, on loan from the Impact, because of the current Covid-19 situation, so he will not be taking an international spot on the roster. Montreal keeps the option to call him back if the situation improves. Club statement

Mustafa Kizza in action for KCCA Football Club against Express

“We are really happy to acquire one of the best young players from Uganda.Kizza is a modern attacking left-back with great crossing abilities and huge potential. He is good on free-kicks and his height will also help on set pieces ” said the Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard.

Kizza is a graduate of the KCCA youth system who got promoted to the senior team in 2017.

In the 2019-20 season, he has played 19 games, scoring five goals and adding 12 assists.

He also started nine CAF Champions League game with his club in 2019 and 2020, recording four goals and four assists.

With the Uganda national team, he has scored four goals in 10 games and was part of the CECAFA 2019 winning team.

Frenchman Thierry Henry is the head coach of the club, assisted by Patrice Bernier, Kwame Ampadu and Wilfried Nancy.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Mustafa Kizza

Position: Left back

Strong Foot: Left

Height: 6’1’’

Date of birth: September 3, 1999

Place of birth: Kibuli, Uganda

Citizenship: Uganda

Previous club: KCCA FC

Date of Transfer: August 12, 2020