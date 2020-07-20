Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club midfielder Moses “Kinye” Sseruyidde, 22, boldly confesses that former Uganda Cranes player Mike Sserumaga had a significant impact to his career.

“Mike Sserumaga played a great role to my career. Besides motivating me at his own academy, I was also his great fan.” Sseruyidde disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The left footed midfielder is nick-named “Kinye” after a former player who played at Kajjansi United Football Club back in the days.

Sseruyidde was born and bred in Kajjansi town council, a hub of many football stars and clubs.

He is the last born child in the family of three to Ahmed Sozzi and Sarah Babirye.

Moses Sseruyidde shoots to score during a URA game

Sseruyidde’s career kicked off at the Mike Sserumaga Football Academy before he switched sides to Kajjansi Boys (KB) Lions and late Kira United in the FUFA Big League.

Moses Sseruyidde free-kick against Police at Mandela National Stadium (Video)

He joined Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in 2017 and was part of the squad that won the Mapinduzi Cup tournament in Zanzibar that same year.

Like most left footed players, Sseruyidde is an enticing player with good ball passing and dribbling skills as well as a venomous shot despite the diminutive structure.

He yearns to cement a playing slot for club and country as he acknowledges it will take patience coupled with diligence.

Moses Sseruyidde in training during a Uganda Cranes session

“I am focused to improving upon the grey areas of my game. I want to be a better player each passing day through continued training sessions. My target is to be a regular in the club games and translate this form to the national team.” Sseruyidde confesses.

Moses Sseruyidde taken down during the URA game at Mandela National Stadium

The pint sized but immensely gifted player is a specialist at the dead ball execution with accuracy and power.

In fact, the best of his numerous goals scored was through a set piece, a distant free-kick fired into the top corner roof of the net from 30 yards, against Police at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

He identifies Police’s Samuel Kayongo as the toughest opponent ever faced and dreams that come the right moment, he will play professional football beyond the boarder lines of Uganda.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Moses Sseruyidde

Moses Sseruyidde Nick-Name : Kinye

: Kinye Parents : Ahmed Sozzi & Sarah Babirye

: Ahmed Sozzi & Sarah Babirye Place of Birth : Kajjansi

: Kajjansi Date of Birth: 20 th December 1998

20 December 1998 Education : New Life Center Primary School, Zana Mixed School

: New Life Center Primary School, Zana Mixed School Strong foot : Left

: Left Key Attributes: Close ball control, passing, dribbling & shooting from all ranges

Close ball control, passing, dribbling & shooting from all ranges Clubs: Mike Sserumaga Football Academy, Kajjansi Boys (KB) Lions, Kira United, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) – Currently

Mike Sserumaga Football Academy, Kajjansi Boys (KB) Lions, Kira United, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) – Currently : Rice and Meat

Best match played: URA 1-0 Azam (Mapinduzi Cup)

URA Azam (Mapinduzi Cup) Best Goal scored : URA 2-0 Police (*Scored the opener before Herman Wasswa Nteza got the second)

: URA Police (*Scored the opener before Herman Wasswa Nteza got the second) Most difficulty opponent : Samuel Kayongo

: Samuel Kayongo Dream: Playing professional football beyond the boarder lines of Uganda