Tony Drileba played his way up through all divisions to the National Basketball League.

After completing High School at Mengo SS, Drileba joined African Ball and Community Development (ABACODE) Basketball Club as one of the pioneer players of the side then in Division 3.

He stayed with ABACODE for three seasons during which they advanced to Division 2 before joining City Oilers in 2015.

The guard who has now won five National Basketball League titles with Oilers says it was a tough decision leaving ABACODE.

“I had the desire to take on a bigger challenge (but) it was a difficult decision (to leave) because I was one of the pioneer players in ABACODE and I was playing with guys I had played with since High School, so we had this bond that was very tough to break,” Drileba said during his interview on Deep End Sports show Around The Game.

“It was a tough decision to move to the NBL but I got very decent advice from some of the top players in the NBL who helped me see the light on the other side,” he added.

When asked about the competition across the basketball divisions in the country, Drileba said the lower divisions are more competitive than the top-flight.

“Lately, Division 2 is really competitive. There are some of the most interesting games to watch.

“The NBL is competitive but it’s always the same five or may be six teams dominating. You have teams going into games knowing they are already going to lose because they are coming up against defending champions or last year’s finalists and when you play them on court, you can tell from some of the body language of the players they know they are going to lose.

“It (NBL) is competitive, yes, but only among the top six but the Division 2 and 3, and the D-League now it’s very competitive, anyone can take the game on a given day.”