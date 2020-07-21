The technical team at Vipers Sports Club is complete well ahead of time for the kick-off of the 2020/21 Uganda Premier League.

It is a blend of the vastly experienced and youth.

Fred Kajoba Kisitu will steer the wheels as head coach.

Paul Kiwanuka is the first assistant, Francis Mugerwa, assistant coach and Ibrahim Mugisha, the goalkeeping coach.

Former Vipers defender Edward Ssali is maintained as the fitness trainer.

Others:

Ram Nyakana Mpuga is the physical and conditioning coach, Ronald Ssali, youth coach, Ibrahim Kato, gym instructor coach and Mathius Kassagga, physiotherapist.

Paul Kiwanuka (left) with Vipers Chairman George Mulindwa Credit: Vipers SC

This is the formidable team that is expected to deliver results as the Venoms defend the FUFA Super Cup and Uganda Premier League.

Other competitions that await the Kitende based club include the Uganda Cup and CAF Champions League with the desire to replicate KCCA’s feat of playing in the group stages of the continental championship.

FUFA has earmarked the kick off of the 2020/21 season tentatively for October 2020 should the health conditions improve.

I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me. They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking Fred Kajoba Kisitu, second assistant coach at Vipers Sports Club

I am excited to be joining Vipers and for the chance to work with Kajoba again. It is an opportunity I couldn’t let up. I would like to thank Vipers management for giving me this chance and l know that our skills and experience will complement each other as we work to develop an exciting new team Paul Kiwanuka, first assistant coach at Vipers Sports Club

I am a man of few words who prefers doing the talking on the pitch but l feel proud and honoured to reunite and work closely with the two coaches plus the other staff at Vipers Francis Mugerwa, second assistant coach, Vipers Sports Club

Vipers Sports Club Full Technical Team:

Head Coach: Fred Kajoba

Assistant Coach: Paul Kiwanuka

Second Assistant: Francis Mugerwa

Youth Coach: Ronald Ssali

Goalkeeping Coach: Ibrahim Mugisha

Fitness Trainer: Edward Ssali aka Baiano

Physical & Conditioning Coach: Ram Nyakana Mpuga

Gym Instructor Coach: Ibrahim Kato

Physiotherapist: Mathius Kassagga

Kits Manager: Edward Ssentongo

*Quotes from Vipers SC Website