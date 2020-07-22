In the fight against Covid-19 several campaigns were run all over the world with the most popular being the Stay Home message.
Several sports celebrities came out – re-echoing this message in their own creative ways to communicate to their fans using their particular individual sports as the tool.
Former cricket cranes Captain Davis Karashani was not left behind by the wave as he came up with his own unique way.
Originally done by England sensation Jofra Archer, Karashani executed a similar theme with the help of his daughter Kacey Kwezi Karashani on the camera.
Talking up the video at length with Kawowo Sports, the Ntare/Mwiri Old Boy revealed how it all happened.
At that time so many things had been shut down. We were forced to change our lives. We forced to walk out of our normal routines. Having been in my house on a weekend just seemed absolutely ridiculous. It made me miss the sport even more.
Watching that Jofra Archer video, I had to make sure I could give it a Ugandan feel, also give it a feel of myself as Davis.
I got her (Kacey Kwezi Karashani) behind the camera. We didn’t intend for it to really go viral but we were looking to make sure we put out more awareness. Especially athletes to learn to stay home. For it to have gone viral, I give a lot of credit to her because she is very creative.Davis Karashani