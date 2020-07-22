In the fight against Covid-19 several campaigns were run all over the world with the most popular being the Stay Home message.

Several sports celebrities came out – re-echoing this message in their own creative ways to communicate to their fans using their particular individual sports as the tool.

Former cricket cranes Captain Davis Karashani was not left behind by the wave as he came up with his own unique way.

Saturdays used to be CRICKET CRANES days but not anymore…even sport should be put on hold in this combined fight against #COVID19 #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/qqfutHSwaq — Karashani Davis (@davour23) March 28, 2020

Originally done by England sensation Jofra Archer, Karashani executed a similar theme with the help of his daughter Kacey Kwezi Karashani on the camera.

Talking up the video at length with Kawowo Sports, the Ntare/Mwiri Old Boy revealed how it all happened.