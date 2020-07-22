Newly appointed Nyamityobora Football Club head coach Richard Makumbi has distanced himself from the public opinion relating him to being a magician or a witch.

Over the years, Makumbi has guided close to 10 clubs from the lower tier division to the Uganda Premier League and many people baptized him as a magician.

Richard Makumbi gestures

Upon his unveiling ceremony at Nyamityobora, Makumbi expressed the need to work together for the common good of guiding the “Abanyakare” back to the top flight division.

“I am not a witch neither am I a magician. I have been working with an objective supported by determination, the reason I have promoted every club I have handled,” Makumbi told a select group of players, officials and some club fans at their home ground in Kakooba, Mbarara.

Since 1995, Makumbi has over seen a number of clubs to the elite division of football in Uganda.

Richard Makumbi

Among the clubs he worked with and promoted include; SCOUL (1995), Iganga Town Council – (1996), Mukono Lions (1997), Buikwe Red Stars (2004), Fire Masters (2005), Bunamwaya (now Vipers) in 2006, Bidco (BUL) in 2011, Utoda, Soana, Mbarara City (2016) and lately Kenya’s Western Stima in 2018.

Last season, Makumbi was head coach of Mbale based Kiboga Young before the league was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kiboga Young had already secured a promotional play-off slot and will square up against Kitara in the epic clash whose date and venue remains to be confirmed.

Upon expiry of his employment contract, Makumbi has moved on to join the “Abanyakare” in their bid to return to the table of men – Uganda Premier League.

L-R: Nyamityobora assistant chairman Yahaya Ssemugenze, chairman Muzamir Ssekajja (center) and coach Richard Makumbi, after unveiling

Nyamityobora’s current chairman Muzamir Ssekajja vowed to accord Makumbi all the support that will be needed at all times as they dwell upon a mission in the pipeline.

“We trust in you and you are worth the trust. You are at liberty do make any decisions without interference but as long as the decisions will aid our objective of gaining Premier League promotion,” Ssekajja assured.

Nyamityobora is currently in the process of re-greening their playground in Kakooba division.

Makumbi coaching experience:

SCOUL FC – Promoted to Super League (1992-1995)

Iganga Town Council – Promoted to Super League (1995-1996)

Mukono Lions – Promoted to Super League (1996-1997)

Buikwe Red Stars – Promoted to Super League (2004)

Fire Masters – Promoted to Super League (2005)

Bunamwaya (Vipers) – Promoted them to Super League (2006)

Bidco (BUL) – Promoted to Super League (2008-2011)

Utoda Mityana – Promoted to Super League

Soana – Promoted to Super League

Mbarara City – Promoted to Super League (2016)

Western Stima (Kenya) – Promoted to Kenya Premier League (2018)

Kitara – 2018-2019

Kiboga Young – 2019-2020