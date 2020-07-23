Tony Drileba recieved first call up to the National Team the 2019 Zone V AfroCan Qualifiers.

The guard had been in fine form for league champions City Oilers and wouldn’t be overlooked for a tournament mainly designed for players based on the continent.

While appearing on Deep End Sports Sports show Around The Game, Drileba talked about his experience with the Silverbacks.

“It has been subtle, that’s what I can say,” Drileba said when asked about his experience on the Nationa Team thus far. “I had a chance to work with coach Dean (George Galanopoulos), he is a great coach, a very good one on one development coach, he knows how to instill confidence in players.

Tony Drileba crosses Kenneth Gasana

“The time I was called to play the tournament (Zone V AfroCan Qualifiers) I had had a good season up to that point and he had watched some games and he saw something maybe others had not seen before and he called me up and he got me to a point where I could actually start all the games during the tournament. So from then on, it has been up and up for me.

“It was very great (on the national team), I was able to learn from coach Dean and some of the best players in the country. It’s has been fun and challenging.”