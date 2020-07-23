A few weeks ago, URA Football Club had almost completed the talks with former Busoga United, KCCA, and Mbarara City goalkeeper Tom Ikara.

In a shocking twist of events, the club has turned its back in the deal and will opt for Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

Ssebwalunyo last season played for Prisons funded Maroons Football Club who were relegated to the second division (FUFA Big League).

“After close scrutiny, management opted to take Hannington Ssebwalunyo ahead of Tom Ikara. Both are great goalkeepers but Ssewalunyo was preferred,” a highly placed source inside the club told Kawowo Sports.

The development comes in the wake of verbal agreements of terms between Ikara and the tax collectors pending the signing of contractual documents.

Hannington Ssebwalunyo commands the backline during a FUFA Drum match last season. He played for Buganda Province

With Ssebwalunyo still contracted at Maroons, this will necessitate formal agreements between the two parties for official release.

Before the URA deal, Ssebwalunyo had been tipped for a return to his former club BUL in Jinja.

URA, an entity coach by Sam Ssimbwa, is almost done and dusted with other prospective new players as Mustafa Mujjuzi (Proline), David Owori (SC Villa), Arafat Galiwango (Police), Bashir Mutanda (SC Villa) and Steven Mukwala (Maroons).

Owori, Galiwango, Mutanda, and Mukwala are free agents but Mujjuzi still has pending issues with relegated Proline.

At some stage, URA had also pointed to disgruntled SC Villa left-back Derrick Ndahiiro although this development remains scanty at large.