The Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) has confirmed there will be no league basketball in 2020.

During an Executive Meeting held on Thursday, July 23, a decision was made to cancel all local basketball activities for the year.

At a meeting held on the 23rd of July 2020, the FUBA Executive Committee made the following resolutions; 1. That all 2020 basketball competitions as per the FUBA calendar with the exception of the Afrobasket qualifiers, are hereby cancelled. 2. That all contractual issues between players and their clubs will be handled in accordance with the contract laws of the country. 3. That players, that had registered with their clubs for the 2020 basketball season, without formal contracts will be handled as per the FUBA rules and regulations of 2020 which provide for a default contract of two years. The two years will, therefore, start from 2021 onwards. 4. That the executive committee shall use this time to come up with a clear road map and plan for the 2021 basketball season which shall be communicated to all members not later than 31st of August 2020. FUBA Statement

The decision by the federation to cancel all basketball competitions only leaves the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Qualifiers the only activity Uganda will be engaged in.