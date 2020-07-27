State Minister for Mineral Development, Sarah Achieng Opendi contributed Shs 3,100,000 towards Admin FC fundraising drive and it was a big boost for the team ahead of Regional League promotional playoffs.

The accountant-cum-politician handed over the donation to the club officials at the club’s head office in Paya, Tororo.

Opendi vowed to continue with the generous act of supporting the club.

My support will not end at this level but I will continue to support the team and also lobby funds and sponsorship to the team and I wish the team the very best in playoffs as it continues to lift the Village flag on a high. Sarah Achieng Opendi

Admin president Henry Eridadi Owor saluted the offer from the minister and highlighted about the club’s preparations ahead of the highly anticipated playoffs.

We are happy as a Club to receive a big boost from our club patron Hon. Sarah Achieng Opendi as we prepare for the playoffs under our slogan “Operation Big league”. Currently, our players are doing individual training waiting for the official date to be announced by FUFA and we embark on our normal training. We need to prepare very well because Gaddafi is a very strong team which needs good preparation. We shall work extra hard to lift the flag of Eastern Region. Henry Eridadi Owor, Admin FC President

Admin’s fundraising campaign is dubbed as “Operation Big League”.

It was officially launched on 5th July 2020.

So far, prominent businessmen, politicians and well-wishers have contributed generously as Peter Ondur, Amos Okech Opoya, Alfred Oketcho, Samuel Katandi, Sylvia Nakyanzi, Deogracious Emojong, Dr Innocent Oringo, James Micha, Hon. Gloria Oburu, Daniel Odeke and lately Hon. Sarah Achieng Opendi among others.

Admin were leaders of the Bukedi group by the time the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) called off the 2019/20 Regional League because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Tororo based club will be facing Jinja’s army side Gaddafi in a highly anticipated thriller whose date and venue remains a mystery as freezer in the polar confines.

The winner between Gadaffi and Admin shall battle for the champion from North-Eastern Region.