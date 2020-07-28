African football fans will be able to watch their favourite Major League Soccer (MLS) stars after MultiChoice and The Walt Disney Company Africa partnered to add ESPN to DSTV.
The 24-hour ESPN channels will now be the new home for MLS action in Africa coupled with European football i.e English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie.
Football from African Leagues as well will feature on the available channels with ESPN on DStv channel 218, 137 (Ghana), 337 (Uganda), 618 for Portuguese Markets and GOtv channel 38.
Select ESPN programming such as documentaries, films and magazine shows will be available on catch-up.
African Footballers in Major League Soccer (MLS)
Algeria | Saphir Taïder – Montreal Impact
Cameroon | Olivier Mbaizo – Philadelphia
Cameroon | Nouhou Tolo – Seattle
Cape Verde | Jamiro Monteiro – Philadelphia
DR Congo | Larrys Mabiala – Portland
DR Congo | Chris Mavinga – Toronto
DR Congo | Michee Ngalina – Philadelphia
Egypt | Amro Tarek – New York Red Bulls
Gambia | Kekuta Manneh – Cincinnati
Ghana | Lalas Abubakar – Colorado
Ghana | David Accam – Nashville
Ghana | Harrison Afful – Columbus
Ghana | Francis Atuahene – Dallas
Ghana | Latif Blessing – Los Angeles FC
Ghana | Emmanuel Boateng – United
Ghana | Abu Danladi – Nashville
Ghana | Jonathan Mensah – Columbus
Ghana | Leonard Owusu – Vancouver
Ghana | Ema Twumasi – Dallas
Kenya | Handwalla Bwana – Seattle
Kenya | Victor Wanyama – Montreal
Liberia | Sam Johnson – Salt Lake
Libya | Mohamed El Monir – Los Angeles FC
Libya | Ismael Tajouri-Shradi – New York City FC
Madagascar | Romain Métanire – Minnesota
Morocco | Youness Mokhtar – Columbus
Morocco | Adrien Regattin – Cincinnati
Nigeria | Ifunanyachi Achara – Toronto
Nigeria | Fanendo Adi – Columbus
Nigeria | Orji Okwonkwo – Montreal
Rwanda | Abdul Rwatubyaye – Kansas City
Senegal | Dominique Badji – Nashville
Senegal | Clément Diop – Montreal
Sierra Leone | Kei Kamara – Colorado
Tunisia | Jasser Khmiri – Vancouver
Uganda | Micheal Azira – Chicago Fire