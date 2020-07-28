African football fans will be able to watch their favourite Major League Soccer (MLS) stars after MultiChoice and The Walt Disney Company Africa partnered to add ESPN to DSTV.

The 24-hour ESPN channels will now be the new home for MLS action in Africa coupled with European football i.e English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie.

Victor Wanyama, the Kenyan captain dribbles the ball in their 2-0 loss to Algeria.

Football from African Leagues as well will feature on the available channels with ESPN on DStv channel 218, 137 (Ghana), 337 (Uganda), 618 for Portuguese Markets and GOtv channel 38.

Select ESPN programming such as documentaries, films and magazine shows will be available on catch-up.

African Footballers in Major League Soccer (MLS)

Algeria | Saphir Taïder – Montreal Impact

Cameroon | Olivier Mbaizo – Philadelphia

Cameroon | Nouhou Tolo – Seattle

Cape Verde | Jamiro Monteiro – Philadelphia

DR Congo | Larrys Mabiala – Portland

DR Congo | Chris Mavinga – Toronto

DR Congo | Michee Ngalina – Philadelphia

Egypt | Amro Tarek – New York Red Bulls

Gambia | Kekuta Manneh – Cincinnati

Ghana | Lalas Abubakar – Colorado

Ghana | David Accam – Nashville

Ghana | Harrison Afful – Columbus

Ghana | Francis Atuahene – Dallas

Ghana | Latif Blessing – Los Angeles FC

Ghana | Emmanuel Boateng – United

Ghana | Abu Danladi – Nashville

Ghana | Jonathan Mensah – Columbus

Ghana | Leonard Owusu – Vancouver

Ghana | Ema Twumasi – Dallas

Kenya | Handwalla Bwana – Seattle

Kenya | Victor Wanyama – Montreal

Liberia | Sam Johnson – Salt Lake

Libya | Mohamed El Monir – Los Angeles FC

Libya | Ismael Tajouri-Shradi – New York City FC

Madagascar | Romain Métanire – Minnesota

Morocco | Youness Mokhtar – Columbus

Morocco | Adrien Regattin – Cincinnati

Nigeria | Ifunanyachi Achara – Toronto

Nigeria | Fanendo Adi – Columbus

Nigeria | Orji Okwonkwo – Montreal

Rwanda | Abdul Rwatubyaye – Kansas City

Senegal | Dominique Badji – Nashville

Senegal | Clément Diop – Montreal

Sierra Leone | Kei Kamara – Colorado

Tunisia | Jasser Khmiri – Vancouver

Uganda | Micheal Azira – Chicago Fire