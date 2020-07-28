Kenyan international Ayub Masika Timbe has confirmed his departure from English Championship side, Reading FC.

The winger joined the club on loan from Chinese club Beijing Renhe in January but has only been limited to only five appearances.

“My short journey at reading is finished,” Timbe partly tweeted.

“I want to thank the club, the staff, my mates and definitely every supporter who was with me through this half season. It was a pleasure to be @ReadingFC.

Thank you all and i wish you good luck in the coming season.

Reading had a forgetful campaign finishing 14th in the standings with 56 points having played 46 matches.

The team has released several players including Ugandan Jordan Obita and former Manchester United defender Tyler Blackett among others.