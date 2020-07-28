Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) chairman Deo Mutabazi was on Sunday appointed the first Vice Chairman of the Africa Beach Soccer Union (ABSU).

In a meeting held via videoconference, an interim leadership to steer the inaugural leadership committee was named with Mutabazi named the first Vice Chairman.

Mutabazi was appointed by Muhmud Hadejia from Nigeria who was also named the chairman of ABSU in the same meeting.

Deo Mutabazi, the chairperson of the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Alongside Jonathan Kassano from Tanzania, Mutabazi will also act as representatives of the East African region on the committee.

“I thank God for the opportunity to serve the game at that level. Definitely it is a big chance for us as a country to benefit from and help to develop beach soccer in Uganda and Africa at large,”’ Mutabazi said about his appointment as quoted by fufa.co.ug.

We were very eager to host the AFCON Beach Soccer Finals and anxiously to welcome Africa to the Pearl of Africa but the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising water levels where the facilities are couldn’t allow us. Deo Mutabazi

In a related development, Ali Mwebe who is the FUFA Football Development Director was also appointed on the technical sub-committee. He will work alongside Ntokozo Bhengu from South Africa.

FUFA Director of Football Development, Ali Mwebe Credit: FUFA Media

The initial responsibility of the newly set up committee is to collectively lobby for and facilitate a conscious development of beach soccer across the African continent.

Some of the key areas of focus include:

Technical & Development

Sponsorship & Marketing

Competitions

Referees

Women Advocacy & Development

Communications & Branding

Youth Development & Education

Newly appointed committee

Chairman – Mahmud Hadejia (Nigeria)

First Vice Chairman – Deo Mutabazi (Uganda)

Second Vice Chairman – Peggy Fremont (Seychelles)

Zonal Representation

North:

Nassim El Hadaoui – Morocco

Ahmed Abdelrazek – Egypt

West:

Ibrahima Ndiaye – Senegal

Mahmud Hadejia – Nigeria

East:

Deo Mutabazi – Uganda

Jonathan Kassano – Tanzania

South:

Mrs. Peggy Fremout – Seychelles

Diego Christian – Madagascar

Secretariat: