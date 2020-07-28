Ibanda Municipal Sports Club won the battle over rivals Ibanda United for the signature of the former Ssesse winger Fredrick Ayebare Daokman.

Amid transfer speculations and rumours over the destination of the former KIU wide man between the two rival teams, Ibanda Municipal SC seems to have put matters to bed.

The 23-year-old Ibanda Secondary School product has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Warriors.

The Ibanda grown speed merchant joins other new club signings like Peter Tusiimire Mudigido, Dodridge Ade Kamukama and Leon Ivan Muhumuza.

Ibanda Municipal Council features in the Western Regional League (Ankole Group).

They are preparing to strengthen its squad in preparation for the 2020-21 Regional League season.

Ibanda Municipal Sports Club finished 7th with 16 points in the 2019-20 Regional League season.