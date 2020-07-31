Like many sports events in 2020 that have been canceled and several postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the annual NSSF-KAVC Volleyball International championship has also followed suit.

Kampala Amateur Volley Club (KAVC) president Milly Kure disclosed the fate via a press release on Friday, July 31, 2020.

The championship was due to take place in August 2020 and will instead be held next year from July 30th to August 1st, 2021 should the health situation have improved by that time.

With the recent guidelines presented by the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization (WHO) and address of the nation by the president of the Republic of Uganda, we deeply regret that the Covid-19 pandemic has left us with no other choice than to cancel our annual international tournament that had been scheduled to take place from the 31st July to 2nd August 2020. We extend our sympathy to the athletes that had been expecting to participate however, human lives take precedence over everything and we have made it our mandate to safeguard the health of everyone who would have been involved in the event. The 24th edition of the NSSF – KAVC international tournament is instead being scheduled for next year from July 30th to August 1st and we hope that with the various measures being taken we shall see an improvement from the current situation. Milly Kure, KAVC President

KAVC with the trophy and dummy cheque Credit: NSSF

During the 2019 edition, Nkumba clobbered Ndejje 3-0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-17) to lift the ladies’ title in a repeat of the 2018 finale.

In the men’s showpiece, Kenya’s Homegrown easily condemned Burundi’s Gacosmos 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-11).

The 2020 edition was ear-marked to celebrate KAVC’s 50 years celebrations since 1970.

This championship for starters attracts several clubs from countries as Uganda (hosts), Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

KAVC is arguably the oldest volleyball club in Uganda with a respectable slot in the East and Central Africa.

Past winners since 2010:

2019:

Men: Homegrown (Kenya)

Homegrown (Kenya) Women: Nkumba (Uganda)

2018:

Men: KAVC (Uganda)

KAVC (Uganda) Women: Ndejje (Uganda)

2017:

Men: APR (Rwanda)

APR (Rwanda) Women: Rwanda Revenue

2016:

Men: Kigali University (Rwanda)

Kigali University (Rwanda) Women: Aspire (Kenya)

2015:

Men: Inatek (Rwanda)

Inatek (Rwanda) Women: Rwanda Revenue (Rwanda)

2014:

Men: Sky (Uganda)

Sky (Uganda) Women: Rwanda Revenue (Rwanda)

2013

Men : Inatek (Rwanda)

: Inatek (Rwanda) Women: Nkumba (Uganda)

2012:

Men : Sport-S (Uganda)

: Sport-S (Uganda) Women: KCCA (Uganda)

2011

Men: KAVC (Uganda)

KAVC (Uganda) Women: KCCA (Uganda)

2010: