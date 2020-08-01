Musa Matovu, a left footed wing back has extended his employment contract at Police Football Club until 2022.

Matovu who can also play in the midfield department signed a two year contract.

It is a pleasure having renewed my contract with the club. I learnt a lot from the previous season and can’t wait for the new campaign. I am assuring everyone a great display next season because have got all it takes. Musa Matovu, Police Football Club player

He has previously played at Kampala Football Club and the Qatar based Aspire Academy.

Police’s other players who renewed their employment contracts are Denis Rukundo, Yusuf Ssozi and winger Johnson Odong.

The 2006 Uganda Premier League champions also signed defender Hassan “Mood” Muhammod, left back Eric Ssenjobe and veteran midfielder Tony Mawejje.

Police eyes bettering last season’s performance where they survived relegation by a whisker.

The 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season is expected to kick off on 19th October 2020.