The long-awaited 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season got underway on Saturday as Sunshine Coast Lightning took on the Queensland Firebirds.

Lightning secured an opening day win, thanks to a 24 goals to 6 last quarter against the Firebirds at Nissan Arena.

Sunshine Coast trailed by as many as nine goals in the first half but internationals Laura Langman, Stephanie Wood, and Karla Pretorius proved too much for the Firebirds to handle in the fourth quarter.

Firebirds shooters Romelda Aiken (26/33) and Tippah Dwan (11/17) were unable to provide the impact their team needed in the second half despite having a strong first half.

Sunshine Coast goal attack Wood made the super shot a hit as she connected on 10 of 11 attempts, and 4/8 from close range. Cara Koenen scored 35 goals and Ugandan shooter Peace Proscovia came on and scored six goals.