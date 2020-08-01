Jinja based Uganda Premier League outfit BUL Football Club has officially unveiled two players, Ibrahim Mugulusi and Aggrey Madoi, on a two-year tenure apiece.

Madoi is an experienced left back as Mugulusi is an offensive midfielder-cum-forward.

BUL head coach Arthur Kyesimira is optimistic that these two players will add a great brick to the team.

I am thrilled with the new players brought on board and feel they will beef up the team to compete favourably and reach our goals for the coming season. Arthur Kyesimira, BUL FC Head Coach

It is a reunion of sorts for Mugulusi and Kyesimira having previously worked together at Edgars Youth Academy.

Aggrey Madoi (right) puts pen to paper as BUL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Kongola takes a keen look (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Mugulusi also played at Kampala University and Sports Club Villa before he joined Busoga United.

Left back Madoi has played at Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos, Vipers Sports Club, Police, and Wakiso Giants.