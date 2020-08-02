Eric Kambale has admitted he had a tough season but has already set personal targets for the next campaign.

The lanky centre forward scored just one goal last season after returning to the team after going AWOL for the entire first round.

“It’s been start-stop for me,” Kambale told his club website. “I missed the first round of last season because of personal reasons and that set me back abit but I know I have to work hard to earn coach Bossa’s trust ahead of next season,” he added.

The striker was key in Express FC attack under Kefa Kisala in 2018/19 season but his starting place has now been taken by Frank Kalanda who scored 11 league goals last season.

Kambale endeared himself to the Red Eagles’ fans when he scored in Express FC’s 3-2 win over KCCA FC ending the latter’s unbeaten run on December 11, 2018.