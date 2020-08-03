Amidst the uncertainty at Busoga United over delayed salaries, the club management took the bold step to convince experienced goalkeeper Ali Kimera to pen a contract extension for another year.

Kimera joined the Jinja based club last season from Mbarara City for a tenure of one year.

This development was confirmed via Busoga United’s official social media pages.

Ali Kimera extends his stay for another year. One of the most experienced goalkeepers in Uganda Premier League at the moment will be at the Mighty Arena playing for the badge. Thank you for the community and loyalty. Busoga United Football Club Statement

Kimera was part of the Busoga United team alongside another goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa that finished fourth with 42 points before the season was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ali Kimera with a drop kick

I am happy to renew my contract with Busoga United Football Club after we met with management and agreed on a few terms that remain confidential. Ali Kimera

Kimera has played for Sports Club Villa, Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), The Saints, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kyemerine Sugar Football Club, Kano Pillars, Mbarara City and lately Busoga United.

Ali Kimera during training for Uganda Cranes Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

He was part of the final 23 man Uganda Cranes team that participated at the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in South Africa.

Busoga United recently issued a statement reassuring their players and other staff that the pending salary arrears will be sorted out as soon as possible.

It remains to be seen whether the side that at one side was rumoured to be sold will maintain their last season’s crop of players.