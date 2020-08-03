Simeon Masaba has joined newly promoted side Uganda People’s Defence Forces Football Club (UPDF FC).

The former Cranes right back according to a reliable source has moved to the Army side to deputise coach Steven Bogere.

Masaba has been serving in the same capacity at Arua based side Onduparaka FC.

However, with the mass exodus of players, coaches and club officials, Masaba has also abandoned the ship to seek for greener pastures.

‘Masaba already agreed with UPDF FC and he will work as the assistant coach under Steven Bogere.’ Confirmed a source.

In the meeting that FUFA held with coaches from Uganda Premier League and Big League Clubs on Monday, Masaba came with Bogere and registered UPDF FC as his place of work.

The former URA FC and SC Villa player joined Onduparaka FC in January, 2018 as assistant coach to Livingstone Mbabazi at the time.

At UPDF FC, Masaba will re-unite with midfielder Gadaffi Gadinho who joined the Bombo based side on a two-year deal from Mbarara City FC.

The Army side also agreed on fresh terms with two of their former players, goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo and Andrew Waiswa.

Other new signings are goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera from Express, Simon Mbaziira (Police), Ronnie Kisekka (free agent), James Begisa (Proline), Ibrahim Wamannah (Proline), Juma Ssebadduka and John Ssemazzi (Sun Rise, Rwanda).