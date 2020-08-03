Center forward Brian Aheebwa, 22, was officially unveiled by KCCA FC on Sunday during the club’s weekly show on Sanyuka TV.

The former Mbarara City hitman signed a three-year contract to become the sixth player joining the 13-time league champions prior to the kick-off of the 2020-21 season.

“I am excited to join KCCA FC. I come with the energy to score the goals and be a good team player,” Aheebwa noted.

Aheebwa’s contract at Mbarara City had expired on June 30, 2020 following a colourful season where he was there club’s top scorer with 8 goals.

In this primary players’transfer window, he is KCCA’s sixth acquisition to join another center forward Charles Lwanga, utility player Dennis Iguma, as well as a crop of midfielders Ashraf Mugume, Stefano Mazengo Loro and Bright Anukani.

Aheebwa ‘s timely arrival at Lugogo will boost the souls of many a keen Kasasiro followers and provide the technical team led by Mike Hilary Mutebi the desired healthy selection headache.

With new signings, Lwanga and Aheebwa at the club’s disposal, the old crop that has Ssenyonjo and Sadat Anaku are also still available.

Football is never a mere walk in the park, the playing minutes are earned and deservedly worked for.

It goes without a saying, therefore, that right from the training sessions, preparatory pre-season, each of the center forwards will have to replicate the best form and maintain that A-game.

After all, Mutebi yearns for such situations and he demands the best from each of his squadsman.

Each of the four forwards is blessed with exceptional positional sense with the odd eye to find the back of the net.

There are a few compliments from each other ranging from pace, suitability to play a range of forward positions and making odd assists.

Besides the league, each of the licensed KCCA players will also be braced for a grueling campaign that will have the traditional FA campaign and the CAF confederation cup.

The new season will tentatively kick off on 17th October 2020 should the health situation (Coronavirus) improve.