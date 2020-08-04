Bright Stars Football Club has completed the signing of forward Samuel Junior Kayongo Ssekamatte.

As Uganda Premier League clubs continue to bolster their squads ahead of next season, Bright Stars FC have added Ssekamate to their armoury.

The lanky forward who has been playing with Zambian outfit Red Arrows FC has signed a one-year deal with the Kawempe based side.

Before moving to Zambia, Ssekamatte had had a 6-month stint at KCCA FC but was released in January 2018.

Samuel Ssekamatte (L) and Muhammad Shaban at KCCA FC. Credit: KCCA FC Media

He has also previously played at Masaka LC, SC Victoria University and Kira Young in Uganda.

It should be noted that the club is still in search for a new coach to replace Paul Kiwanuka who moved to Vipers SC.

Kiwanuka who helped the team survive relegation last season will deputise Fred Kajjoba at St Mary’s stadium.