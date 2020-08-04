Ugandan international Nicholas Wadada has made the final cut for the Most Valuable Player of the Vodacom Premier League in Tanzania.

The Azam right back has been a phenomenal in the 2019/20 campaign assisting over eight times and scoring one goal as his side finished the season in third place behind champions Simba and second placed Young Africans.

Wachezaji wanaowania tuzo ya Mchezaji Bora wa Ligi Kuu ya Vodacom msimu wa 2019/2020 ni;

1. Nicolas Wadada – Azam FC

2. Cletous Chama – Simba SC

3. Bakari Mwamnyeto – Coastal Union FC@tplboard @Tanfootball @VodacomTanzania @azamtvtz @KCBBankTZ pic.twitter.com/gh9nYjHxFY — Tanzania Premier League Board (@tplboard) August 3, 2020

Wadada will be on the podium alongside Zambian midfielder Clautus Chama who features for Simba and Bakari Mwamnyeto of Coastal Union.

The winner will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on August 7 at Kilimani Hotel, Dar es Salaam.