Ugandan international Nicholas Wadada has made the final cut for the Most Valuable Player of the Vodacom Premier League in Tanzania.
The Azam right back has been a phenomenal in the 2019/20 campaign assisting over eight times and scoring one goal as his side finished the season in third place behind champions Simba and second placed Young Africans.
Wadada will be on the podium alongside Zambian midfielder Clautus Chama who features for Simba and Bakari Mwamnyeto of Coastal Union.
The winner will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on August 7 at Kilimani Hotel, Dar es Salaam.