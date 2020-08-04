Police FC preparations for the forthcoming season continued with the club offering new contracts to youngsters Mubarak Nsubuga and Bashir Kabuye.

Nsubuga 23 joined the Cops on a short term deal last season from Express FC but has now been given a two year contract while Kabuye 18, promoted from the youth team had his cameo appearance in the senior team last season.

“I feel good to be part of the club because it suits my style of play. I expect to give it my best to both fans and the club,” said Kabuye after signing the new deal.

Lumu and Bashir Kabuye at Kibuli Credit: Police FC Media

Nsubuga said: “I feel great for the opportunity given and I feel like I’m home. I’m ready to serve the team and will give it my best.”

“Expect an improved performance from me this season as we target to win trophies for the club,” he added.

Club CEO Fahad Lumu believes the young players will be vital in the squad when combined with the experienced lads.

“We are looking at these youngsters as an asset to the club and our fans should expect a competitive squad. With a combination of experienced players and these lads, no question but a great performance.”

Police has already given new contracts to Denis Rukundo, Yusuf Ssozi and Johnson Odong but also signed experienced Tonny Mawejje, Tom Ikara, Eric Ssenjobe and Mood Hassan.

Nevertheless, the 2005 champions have lost midfielders Pius Kaggwa, Arafat Galiwango and Samson Kigozi to Wakiso Giants, URA and KCCA respectively.