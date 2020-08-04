Tanzania national team captain Mbwana Ally Samatta has gifted his Ugandan counterpart Denis Onyango with an Aston Villa jersey.

Samatta at his unveiling at Aston Villa Credit: Aston Villa FC

A delighted Onyango posted the jersey, marked with Samatta’s name on the back on his social media platforms thanking the Aston Villa striker who he also congratulated for the Villa Park’s side’s survival in the English Premier League.

“Huge thanks @Samagoal77_ for the wonderful jersey all the way from Aston, Birmingham, thanks a lot Bruv!!! I really appreciate,” read part of the post.

Huge thanks @Samagoal77_ for the wonderful jersey all the way from Aston, Birmingham, thanks alot Bruv!!! I really appreciate



Good to see you help your team survive relegation. All the best next season.



Asante tena kwa jersey kaka. Tuonane tena baadaye . pic.twitter.com/VctpkHNfHU — Dennis Onyango (@masindeonyango) August 4, 2020

“Good to see you help your team survive relegation. All the best next season. Asante tena kwa jersey kaka. Tuonane tena baadaye.”

The gift to the Ugandan number one is a sign of respect from Samatta who has faced Onyango on a number of occasions.

Both captained their sides at the 2019 Africa Nations Cup.