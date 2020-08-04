Wakiso Giants have confirmed the signing of Tom Masiko on a permanent basis from Vipers SC.

The midfielder played for the Purple Sharks in the 2019/20 season on loan, scoring four goals and assisting as many times as Wakiso Giants finished 10th on the table standings in their maiden season in the top division.

The former KCCA captain was delighted at making his move permanent and also thanked Vipers SC for the great time he spent at Kitende.

“I am happy to make a permanent move. I had good time here last season and want to continue my marriage with the club as well as create history here,” Masiko told Wakiso Giants website.

“I want to thank Vipers for the great time I had at Kitende, the coaches that have handled me and all my teammates as well as management.”

Masiko is one of the highly rated central midfielders and has won four league titles and two Uganda Cups.

He was also part of the KCCA side that reached the group stages of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup before joining Vipers.