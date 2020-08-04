Zambia Super League 2019-20 (Latest Results):

Power Dynamos 2-1 Forest Rangers

Forest Rangers Kansanshi Dynamos 0-0 Green Eagles

Green Eagles Nkana 2-2 Red Arrows

Red Arrows Zesco United 1-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Forest Rangers missed the opportunity to return to the summit of the Zambia Super League with the 2-1 loss away to Power Dynamos at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on Monday.

Home to Ugandan goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya, Forest Rangers needed maximum points to regain the top spot.

A well taken brace, a strike in either half from Luke Chamanga inspired Power Dynamos.

Chamanga poked the opener past Kigonya a minute after the opening quarter hour mark.

Power Dynamos scored the second goal in the 59th minute to build a two goal cushion.

Adams Zikiru netted Forest Rangers’ only goal on the day.

Nick-named Fole Malembe, Forest Rangers have only two days of rest as they return to action on Thursday, 6th August 2020 with an away contest against Forest Rangers.

The Football Association of Zambia elected to end the season early by the 27th round because the various clubs flouted the COVID-19 regulations.

NAPSA Stars lead the standings with 48 points. Nkana has 47 points and lies second.

Zesco United and Forest Rangers have 46 points apiece whilst Zanaco and Green Eagles both have 45 points.