The Entebbe Corporate Sports Gala (EACSG) has entered into a five year partnership with Lake Victoria Region Local Authorities Cooperation (LVRLAC) Uganda Chapter.

This partnership was officially seal with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at the headquarters found at the Municipal offices in Entebbe on Thursday, 6th August 2020.

The momentous signing of the binding documentations was witnessed by His Worship the Mayor of Entebbe also the regional chairman of LVRLAC (Chairman LVRLAC Uganda Chapter) Vincent Kayanja De Paul, Paddy Kakumba (Town Clerk Katabi Town Council and Deputy Secretary General LVRLAC Uganda Chapter), Ronald Onzima (CEO, EACSG) and Benjamin Ochan, a partner.

The MOU has the Lake Victoria Sports Tournament concept, as explained by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Onzima.

It is for this reason that Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports Gala proposes to partner with LVRLAC to conduct an annual sports events in the Lake Victoria basin, first piloting it in Uganda and Entebbe specifically. We propose to use the sports event to work with stakeholders to sensitize the communities about the need to protect and conserve the lake Ronald Onzima, CEO Entebbe Corporate Sports Gala (EACSG) has e

L-R: Benjamin Ochan, Paddy Kakumba (Town Clerk Katabi Town Council and Deputy Secretary General LVRLAC Uganda Chapter), Ronald Onzima (CEO, EACSG)

Games to pilot the project:

Three sporting disciplines have been fronted to pilot the sporting sphere at a suitable date and venues to be confirmed by the organizing team.

Football, netball and golf have been suggested to take the lead on a pilot basis.

We propose to first start with football, netball and golf as a pilot working hand in hand with the Uganda Chapter Secretariat as a pilot. Once the partnership is accepted, we shall work with the secretariat to come up with a detailed program as well as a Memorandum of Understanding. Onzima added.

Uganda Golf Union President Moses Baryamujura Matsiko swings off at Entebbe Golf Course. Golf will be one of the games planned.

Youth football action at Entebbe Works Play ground in Entebbe.

Netball action

For starters, EACSG is a legal sports organizing company that has had a rich 5 years’ experience in successfully organizing corporate sports events.

These events have brought the corporate fraternity and the local community together to enjoy in the games sports while practicing social corporate responsibility to local communities.

The partnership with LVRLAC-Uganda Chapter and later the regional secretariat will promote community participation in the Lake Victoria Basin environmental conservation, given that sport a uniting recipe for the community (both corporate and local communities). EACSG Statement

Exchange of the binding documents

To use sports as a media to ensure that the Lake Victoria shores, wetlands and river banks are protected, conserved, restored and sustainably used by the stakeholders Goal

Objectives:

Among the objectives of this partnership envisaged include;

Engaging the corporate communities through Corporate Social Responsibility as well as the local communities in the Lake Conservation and protection programs.

Engaging the local communities in the Lake Victoria Basin in lake protection activities through sports.

Fronting EACSG to work hand in hand with LVRLAC as a channel to promote sports tournaments themed on Lake Victoria Basin protection and conservation.

To establish a position of Lake Victoria Sports Tournament ambassador, who will promote the sustainable utilization of Lake Victoria Basin resources through community based activities.

To develop sustainable projects that will not only employ youth but also avert the rapid degradation of the LVB and to raise funds to promote the achievement of the above objectives.