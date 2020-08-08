The social media bug has hit Uganda’s most successful premier league side Sports Club Villa.

In less than 72 hours, the official club’s social media pages (Facebook and Twitter) have been buzzing with enviable views, likes and obviously comments.

First was a published video making an announcement of a big signing.

The announcement was a promising goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige. Kibirige has been a free agent since his contract at Tooro United came to an end.

Then, came the second announcement of left back Andrew Kiwanuka.

Kiwanuka last season played SC Villa’s sworn rivals Express last season.

“I am happy to join Sports Club Villa. This is the best club in Uganda,” Kiwanuka posted on his personal page.

Kiwanuka is deemed as the direct replacement for Yayo Lutimba who is expected to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

The Jogoos, winners of 16 Uganda Premier League titles are once again expected to reveal another signing over the weekend.

SC Villa renewed the contracts of right back Joseph Nsubuga and goalkeeper Saidi Keni.

Kawowo Sports has also established that the Jogoos will release a couple of players whose contracts expired or will not be considered for the new season by the technical team and management.

Bashir Mutanda, Emmanuel Kalyowa, goalkeeper Samson Kirya, Ambrose Kirya, Yayo Lutimba and Brian Nsubuga will not be considered for another term at the Nsambya based club.

Last season, SC Villa completed the top flight season in the third place with 46 points from 25 games played.

The 2019-20 season was abruptly ended with 5 games to play for each of the 16 clubs.

Since 75 percent of the league had been covered, Vipers were named champions.

Tooro United, Proline and Maroons were relegated to the second division (FUFA Big League).