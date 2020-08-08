Tanzania Premier League 2019-20 Awards:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Clatous Chota Chama (Simba)

Best Defender: Nicholas Wakiro Wadada (Azam)

Top Scorer: Meddie Kagere – 22 Goals (Simba)

Best Goalkeeper: Aishi Manula (Simba)

Best Coach: Sven Vandenbroeck (Simba)

Young player: Dismas Novatus (Biashara United)

Uganda Cranes right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada was named the best defender in the 2019-20 Tanzania Premier League during the awards ceremony held on Friday night at the Mlimani City Hall in Dar es salaam.

The industrious Ugandan was deservedly named the most outstanding defender in the entire league, easily edging Kagera Sugar’s David Luhende and Coastal Union’s Bakari Mwamnyeto.

“I am happy to win this award. I thank my teammates at Azam for working hand in hand with me to achieve this,” Wadada told Kawowo Sports.

Nicholas Wadada poses with his two awards (Credit: Courtesy)

In the entire season, Wadada had eight assists to his name and was on the score sheet once as he was involved in Azam’s outstanding display.

Azam ended the season in third place behind champions Simba and Young Africans.

Meanwhile, Wadada was also named on the best eleven of the season and narrowly lost the Most Valuable Player of the season award to Sima’s Clatous Chota Chama.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada passes the ball during a training session for Azam. He won two of the three nominated categories (Credit: Azam FC)

Meddie Kagere, a Ugandan born striker but now naturalized to play for Rwanda finished as top scorer with 22 goals.

Kagere was absent on the night because he had traveled for a training trial stint in Europe.

Simba and Taifa Stars first choice goalkeeper Aishi Manula was the outstanding in that department as Belgian born tactician Sven Vandenbroeck (Simba) was best coach of the season.

Champions Simba earned Tz Shs. 100,000,000 (Ugx 158 million) and will represent the country alongside Young Africans at the CAF Champions League.

Simba Sports Club officials receive their Tz Shs 100,000,000 dummy cheque (Credit: Tanzania Premier League Board)

Azam will play in the Confederation Cup.

The new Tanzania season will kick off on 8th September 2020.