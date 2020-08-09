Express Football Club continues with the rebuilding and re-branding drive prior to the kick off of the 2020-21 season with key strategies, appointments and plans.

The 1957 club officially announced the arrival of Peter Tabu in the docket of public relations as the communications manager.

Tabu’s announcement was confirmed with a club statement signed by the chief executive officer, Isaac Mwesigwa.

“Peter Tabu is the new communications manager at Express Football Club. He comes with passion, in-depth knowledge and understanding of the professional world of football. He is a high caliber communications personnel, with vast experience and we are confident he will take the club forward” Mwesigwa noted in a statement.

Tabu is a well known sports journalist. By the time of his appointment, Tabu has been working at 97 FM Radio City and Football 256.

Tabu has also covered international football tournaments as the coveted FIFA World Cup (2016), Africa Cup of Nations (2019) , CAF Champions and Confederation Cup as well as the oldest football competition in Africa, CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

Besides confirming Mwesigwa and Tabu, the club had also earlier confirmed their technical department with Richard Wasswa Bbosa as head coach on a three year tenure.

Bbosa’s back-room staff includes James Odoch and Samuel Kawalya as assistant and goalkeeping coach respectively. Ayub Balyajusa is the team trainer.

Meanwhile, Express has also reportedly managed to lure on board a number of players in preparation for a competitive new season.

Defenders Enock Walusimbi and Murushid Jjuuko are reportedly said to have agreed personal terms with the club christened as “Mukwano Gwa bangi“.

Goalkeeper Chrispus Kusiima chose the Red Eagles ahead of Kyetume whilst a crop of seasoned players like Isa Lumu, Steven Luswata who have worked with Bbosa are destined for a possible reunion with Bbosa.

This Monday, 10th August 2020, the club is expected to reveal their first signing of the season.

Last season ended abruptly (due to Covid-19 pandemic) with five matches not played and Express ended in 9th position with 31 points, same as Onduparaka who had a better goal difference.

With 6 Uganda Premier League trophies in the bag as well as 10 Uganda Cup titles, the Square pass baptized club will target for nothing but silverware.