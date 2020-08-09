Barely a week after clinching the 2019-20 Tanzania Premier League, the house for Simba Sports Club is in tatters.

This comes following the sudden and shocking resignation of their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mbatha.

Mbatha tendered in his resignation letter on Sunday, 9th August 2020.

A special thank you message to Simba Sports Club leadership for providing me the opportunity to lead this great club. I regrettably have tendered my resignation from the club with immediate effect. Within a short space of time, a lot has been achieved. Senzo Mbatha

No specific reasons have been since forwarded for the resignation of Mbatha.

Mbatha has previously worked as the CEO of Menza Group (PTY), general manager of Platinum Stars Football Club, PSL Ticketing and Security Committee member, Administration Manager at Orlando Pirates, Projects Manager of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Deputy Tournament Director 2010 FIFA World Cup, managing director Bay United Football Club, General Manager at University of Pretoria Football Club among others designations.

He studied at General Smuts High School, Vaal University of Technology and Wits Business School.

This season alone, Simba won the community shield, Tanzania Premier League and the FA Cup.