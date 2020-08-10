All sportsmen, footballers per se have their own dreams, aspirations and visions.

It is no different for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club new signing Samson Andrew Kigozi.

Kigozi was officially unveiled as a KCCA player on Sunday, 9th August 2020 to join 6 other players in the club’s couch.

The former Police Football Club wide-man who can also be deployed as a second forward retaliated his delight having joined the 13 time Uganda Premier League champions who will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

He asserted that the move will further build his career and provide the much needed exposure.

I feel so happy to join KCCA. It’s a dream come true on my side. My reason for joining KCCA is because it’s a top team that wants to win trophies, very organised with a good manager. At Police, we only played in League and Uganda Cup but here, there is CAF Confederation Cup next season as well. So, I have very many games to build my career and exposure. I am a hardworking player, ready to score goals and I will be among the top scorers next season for the club. I am ready to help the team achieve its targets, and I am very ready to handle the new challenges Andrew Samson Kigozi, KCCA FC

At Police FC in his maiden season in the Uganda Premier League, Kigozi netted 5 goals and recorded 4 assists.

He had earlier had a tremendous season with Busiro, qualifying the team for theit first ever final in the history of the Masaza Cup but lost to Bulemeezi 1-0 in the final at Mandela National Stadium.

Kigozi’s former clubs in the lower division include Kakiri Town Council and Kiboga Young.

KCCA’s six earlier signings are; Uganda Cranes roving right back Denis Iguma, forwards Brian Aheebwa and Charles Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume, Bright Anukani as well as Italian Stefano Mazengo Loro.

The club is also expected to make decision on Pius Obuya after ascertaining his present state.

The Kasasiro lads will represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.