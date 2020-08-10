Express FC have made public their first official signing of the transfer window.

Crispus Kusiima is the new recruit and joins from relegated Tooro United on a two year contract.

The goalkeeper is the first of many that will be unveiled by the club in forthcoming weeks ahead of the 2020/21 season that is tentatively scheduled to kick off on October 17.

He is also one of the many players expected to re-unite with Bbosa with the club already reported to have completed deals for Faisal Ssekyanzi, John Byamukama ‘Tooki’ and Godfrey Lwesibawa who all played under Bbosa at Tooro United.

Others are Abel Eturude who featured under Bbosa at SC Villa among others.

Kusiima who will fight for the number one spot with Mathias Muwanga at the third most successful league team in Uganda says he is happy to be a Red Eagle.

“Am happy to join this great club and I can’t wait to get started” Kusiima told the club website.

Express finished 9th on the log last season with 31 points from 25 games.