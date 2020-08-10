Police FC Coach Abdallah Mubiru spoke highly of Edward Kiryowa when he signed for the club two seasons ago but the player has never lived up to his billing.

The young attacking midfielder, however, showed some moments of individual brilliance in a few games including one against Wakiso Giants when he set up Pius Kaggwa for the winner at Lugogo.

Nevertheless, the club has handed him a new three-year contract and he could resist promising better after the club showing full confidence in him.

“I feel so happy for the opportunity granted to extend my stay with The Cops. It’s a sign of trust and confidence in me as a player and I promise to do my best,” he told the club media.

“I am going to work harder compared to the last season to help the club attain greater heights. We are all looking forward to achieve the best as we build our football profession,” Kiryowa added.

Kiryowa played with Farmers Football Club in the first division before joining The Cops and was handed the coveted shirt 10 by the club, a sign that he is highly rated.

He joins Johnson Odong, Denis Rukundo, Mubarak Nsubuga, Musa Kizito and Yusuf Ssozi among the players that renewed their contracts at the club.

The Cops who survived relegation narrowly last season have also signed experienced heads in Tonny Mawejje, Muwadda Mawejje and Tom Ikara as well as promising defenders Eric Ssenjobe and Mood Hassan.

The former league champions are also linked to former Ugandan international Godfrey Walusimbi as well as former Vipers midfielder Duncan Sseninde.