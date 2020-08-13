Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei will be targeting the 5000 metres world record at the 2020 Monaco Diamond League on Friday.

Cheptegei wants to beat the time stamp of 12:37.35 minutes over the distance in Monaco, set by legendary Ethiopian runner Kenenisa Bekele in 2004.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, the 23-year-old revealed how it will be a great deal of pleasure to break the record.

Just to break it would be awesome for me even if by micro seconds. I mean of course not so many people can do world record. So it will be an historical moment. Joshua Cheptegei

Cheptegei returns to Monaco after he blasted through the same streets to claim a 12:51 world record at the Monaco Run 5km in Febuary, early this year.

Last year, he won World Cross country gold medal and the 5,000m Diamond League trophy. He also won the 10,000m race at the Doha World Championships held in October.

The last test in the iconic monaco Stadium, looking forward to Friday night! I am ready!! Posted by Joshua Cheptegei on Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Goal

For Cheptegei to break Bekele’s record of 12:37.35, he will have to run more than 20 seconds faster than he did when set his personal best of 12:57.41 in Switzerland, Zurich on 29th August 2019.

Race Time

The Men’s 5000m race will start at 22:13hrs EAT on Friday 14th August 2020.

Fellow Ugandan Kissa Stephen will run as a pacesetter for Cheptegei.

Where to watch from

Diamond League ’20: Monaco will be live on DStv’s Super Sport 8 from 21:00 – 23:00hrs EAT.