URA coach Sam Ssimbwa has taken a swipe at his former bosses KCCA on their training regime after signing injury plagued Jackson Nunda.

The tactician, former assistant to Mike Mutebi at Lugogo believes Nunda’s injuries just like many other players that have been in and out of the sickbay at KCCA are due to over training on the artificial turf.

“He had a medical and we were assured he’d be fine,” Ssimbwa told Monitor Sport. “It seems he could not cope with the artificial turf at Lugogo,” he adds.

Jackson Nunda unveiled as URA player until 2023 Credit: URA FC MEDIA

“It is a difficult surface for many players to train on twice or thrice a day. He’s not the only one to struggle on such a surface.” Sam Ssimbwa takes a swipe at KCCA

Ssimbwa also believes that if Nunda who has made a handful of appearances at KCCA in his five year stint can play 20 games for the Tax men a season that will be good enough.

Nunda in action against URA in a league encounter Credit: John Batanudde

“Even if he plays 20 games and wins 15 of them for us. That would be enough. I’m on record being against players training on the artificial turf twice a day because of my coaching experience in Rwanda.”

Nunda signed a three year contract with the four time champions who have also secured left back Arafat Galiwango from Police as well as Steven Mukwala from Vipers according to reliable sources.