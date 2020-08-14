Ugandan athletes Winnie Nanyondo and Halima Nakaayi will have to upstage Britain’s Laura Muir and Kenyan Faith Kipyegon in the Women’s Diamond League 1000m on Friday.

After shocking the globe at the 2019 Doha World Championships with an outstanding 1:58:04 – 800m performance, Nakayi is brimming at the fresh opportunity to succeed even further.

Nanyondo meanwhile will be chasing a faster 1000m personal best after posting 2:36.13 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco on 13th July 2018.

Muir also wants to continue breaking new ground in Monaco after smashing four minutes the first time in 2015 and winning gold at the 2016 and 2018 Diamond League meetings over 1500m.

Halimah Nakaayi

More competition will arise from fellow-Scot Jemma Reekie, Olympic 1,500m champion Kipyegon, American Raevyn Rogers and Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean.

Race Time

The Women’s 1000m race will start at 22:39hrs EAT on Friday 14th August 2020.

Where to watch from

Diamond League ’20: Monaco will be live on DStv’s Super Sport 8 from 21:00 – 23:00hrs EAT.