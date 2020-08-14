Newly signed KCCA Football Club forward Andrew Samson Kigozi has appreciated all the people and clubs whose contribution to his career can not be underestimated.

The forward who plays all the forward positions was confirmed as the 6th signing for the 13-time Uganda Premier League champions.

Today I say goodbye to a magnificent club as it is Police Football. I want to thank the club for helping me become a better footballer and for making me feel at home during my time here. About a year ago Police FC, a club that will remain in my heart, gave me the amazing opportunity to play in Uganda Premier League. And for me scoring 5 goals and 4 assists in my first season is an achievement. After this year I can only say thank you to the club, My amazing coaches Abdallah Mubiru for the trust, love, parental guidance he always had in me. May the God lord reward him and grant his desires as a coach. Thanks coach John Luyinda, Pius Ngabo, and coach Richard Kansole. Fans that have supported me since the first day I wore this jersey and of course thank you and good luck to my team-mates, who helped me settle in since day one not only as teammates but as friends. Today, I say goodbye to Police Football Club but I take with me many memories, lessons, and great moments that will live with me forever. It has been one of the best years of my football career. At last, I want to wish Police many success for the future and thank the club for giving me the opportunity to sign from Busiro Ssaza, a club to which I want to give back all the trust they have given me and start a new season with many success my new club KCCA Football Club. Thank you with all my heart. Andrew Samson Kigozi

Andrew Samson Kigozi (right) signs the employment contract accompanied by manager Mike Mutebi (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Kigozi joins KCCA on a three year deal after a promising season at Police.

During his maiden season in the Uganda Premier League, Kigozi netted 5 goals and recorded 4 assists.

He has previously played at Soana Young, Nansana, Bweyogerere, Rifo – Namataba (Kamwokya), Sports Club Kamwokya, Kiboga Young, and Kakiri Town Council.

He also featured for two Masaza Cup teams; Gomba (2017) and Busiro (2019), playing two finals as he clinched one gold medal at Gomba and silver with Busiro during the 1-0 loss to Bulemeezi last year.

Andrew Samson Kigozi in KCCA colours

KCCA’s six earlier signings are; Uganda Cranes roving right back Denis Iguma, forwards Brian Aheebwa and Charles Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume, Bright Anukani as well as Italian Stefano Mazengo Loro.

The club is also expected to make decision on Pius Obuya after ascertaining his present state.

The Kasasiro lads will represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.