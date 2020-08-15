Two Ugandan footballers Nicholas Ssebwato and Brian Kayanja have mutually terminated their respective employment contracts with Kenya Premier League outfit Sofapaka Sports Club.

Goalkeeper Ssebwato and striker Kayanja had joined the Kenyan club at the start of the year, 2020.

According to the players’ manager Simon Musoke, there was a mutual agreement to terminate the employment contracts due to salary arrears.

“The two parties (players and Sofapaka Sports Club) agreed upon a mutual termination of contracts after the season was disrupted because of the Coronavirus pandemic,” Musoke confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Brian Kayanja upon being unveiled at Sofapaka Sports Club

Both players had joined Sofapaka from Bright Stars, goalkeeper Ssebwato departing Uganda first before Kayanja followed suit weeks later.

The 2019-20 Kenya Premier League was cancelled abruptly because of the Coronavirus pandemic with Gor Mahia being declared champions.

Both Kayanja and Ssebwato are now free agents in the players’ transfer market.

The duo is still in Nairobi, Kenya where they have been based since the lockdown due to the Coronavirus.

About Sofapaka Sports Club

Sofapaka is a football Club based in Nairobi, hosting their home games at the Kenyatta Stadium.

The team emanates from the initials; “SOFAPAKA” Sote kama Familia kwa Pamoja Kuafikia Azimio, a Swahili phrase loosely translated as “We as a Family together to achieve a goal”.

The club originates from the men’s fellowship of the MAOS Ministries Football Team founded in 2002, which took part in inter-church competitions.

In 2004, Elly Kalekwa took over the team and formed Sofapaka, and eventually joined the Nationwide League.

The team won the President’s Cup in 2007, while still playing in the Nationwide League.

They have won the Kenya Premier League five times.