In preparation for the 2020-21 season, Express Football Club will leave no stone unturned.

The Red Eagles on Monday, 17th August 2020 announced the arrival of Helen Koyokoyo Buteme, a seasoned Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Buteme was accorded a two-year deal with Express Football Club in a bid to help improve athletic performance, teaching fitness, and movement skills.

The former Uganda Rugby 7’s and 15’s player who later became head coach for the women rugby side has expressed the delight upon working with Express.

“I will be making sure that the players are in the best possible shape to execute the coach’s game plans and ensuring that they are as injury-free as possible and assisting the medical team with the rehabilitation of injured players and just basically making sure that the players are the best that they can possibly be.

“I have had the opportunity to meet the rest of the technical team and we are all on the same page, I’ve started working with the players via Whatsup but I can’t wait for the sports ban to be lifted so that I can work directly work with the players, this is so exciting and am happy to be on board with Express FC,” Buteme noted.

It is work in progress already for the Leipzig University Level B Conditioning License holder.

The players have received training programmes via Whatsup and will be excited to work with the players when sport returns.

Buteme featured for both the national rugby 7s and 15s teams between 2005 and 2014.

She claimed three MVP awards (2004,2005 and 2008).

In 2016, she was appointed the strength and conditioning coach for the 7s and 15s sides and later head coach of the 7s in 2016 before resigning in 2019.

She joins the technical department that has head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa, assistant James Odoch, trainer Ayub Balyejusa, and goalkeeping coach Samuel Kawalya.