Uganda Premier League giants Express Football Club have unveiled Helen Koyokoyo Buteme as their Strength & Conditioning Coach.

Buteme is a Leipzig University Level B conditioning license holder and brings to Express lots experience from managing athletes in the sport of rugby.

She was named Strength & Conditioning (S&C) Coach for both the Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes Sevens and 15s national teams after retirement in 2014, a role she continued to serve diligently even after she was named the Sevens head coach in 2016.

She joins Express, popularly known as the Red Eagles, on a two-year deal, and will be tasked with establishing and maintaining a strength and conditioning program. This involves improving athletic performance, reducing injuries, and making sure the players are in the best possible shape to execute the coach’s game plans.

The former Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes captain has already embarked on her role at the club and is working with the players remotely using digital tools. But she revealed that she can’t wait for the ban on sports to be lifted so that she can work directly with the players.

I’ve had the opportunity to meet the rest of the technical team and we are all on the same page. I’ve started working with the players via WhatsApp but I can’t wait for the sports ban to be lifted so that I can work directly work with the players. This is so exciting and I am happy to be on board with Express FC. Hellen Buteme

The role of a Strength and Conditioning coach is important now more than ever in the professional sports with players at all levels expected to maintain optimum performance for extended lengths of time. And Express has added an individual well suited for it.