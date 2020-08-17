Uganda Cranes forward Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu, 25, has departed Scottish side Hearts for English championship club Wycombe Wanderers.

The gangly striker has moved to the English Championship side on a permanent basis after agreeing to a three-year deal.

Mubiru had signed for the Jambos in the summer of 2018 and despite injuries setting the powerhouse forward back, he still managed to bag ten goals in 55 appearances, including two Edinburgh derby strikes.

Striker Karl Anthony Mubiru

“Everyone at Hearts wishes Uche the best of luck at Adams Park,” a statement from Hearts reads.

He is the first signing for Wycombe Wanderers prior to the commencement of the 2020-21 season.

Our first signing as a Championship club.



Welcome @UcheIkpeazu! pic.twitter.com/5ruZdjL8E8 — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) August 17, 2020

Mubiru is a bully center forward, athletic and pacy. He shoots with either foot and very strong in the air.

He is a big fan of the Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry who believes his body frame and understanding of the game will give him options in the offensive zone.

Mubiru was born to a Nigerian father and a Ugandan mother in the United Kingdom.

He has formerly played at Reading (Academy), Watford, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, Blackpool, Cambridge United and lately Heart of Midlothian.