FINA has announced the FINA Swimming World Cup 2021 calendar after the 2020 circuit was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the new communication, the 2021 edition will be made up of six legs from September to October 2021 across Asia, the Middle-East and Europe.

According to a statement released by the International Federation for swimming, “the first Cluster of the 2021 season will be contested in Singapore (SGP) and Jinan (CHN) in September with final dates to be confirmed soon.”

“The circuit will then move to the second Cluster as Berlin (GER) and Budapest (HUN) step in to stage the event from October 1-3 and October 7-9 respectively.

“The third and final Cluster will be staged in Doha (QAT) from October 21-23 and finally in Kazan (RUS) from October 28-30.

“All the stops of the 2021 World Cup will be competed in 25m-pool and are qualifying events for the postponed FINA World Swimming Championships 25m to be held in Abu Dhabi (UAE) from December 13-18, 2021.”

2021 FINA Swimming World Cup calendar:

Cluster 1

Singapore (SGP) – September tbc * Jinan (CHN) – September tbc*

Cluster 2

Berlin (GER) – October 1-3 Budapest (HUN) – October 7-9

Cluster 3