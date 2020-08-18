Management of Maroons Football Club has intensified the talks with offensive player Solomon Walusimbi.

This comes the expiry of contract for the forward in June 2020.

“We are in talks and everything looks clear and set before I sign an extension,” Walusimbi confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Walusimbi has been attached to the Prisons run club since 2016 in the second tier league.

Maroons’s Solomon Walusimbi shields the ball away from Mbarara City’s Hilary Mukundane.

He was part of the crop that promoted this club to the Uganda Premier League in 2017, scoring the winning goal against Masavu in the 2-1 victory during the promotional finale at Lugogo, Kampala.

Since that time, he has been employed by Maroons Football Club.

At the start of the 2018-19 season, Walusimbi had nearly crossed to KCCA FC before the deal fell through at the 11th hour.

Maroons are also sweet-talking a couple of other players as Emmanuel Olinga whose contract had expired.

Coached by Charles Ayiekoh Lukula, the Uganda Prisons side is assembling a formidable side that will compete to return in the top-flight division.

Ayiekoh has approached midfielder Vincent Zziwa of Busoga United for a possible reunion of sorts.

Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo disclosed he will be moving on and is engaged in talks with URA.