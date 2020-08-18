There is no doubt that SC Villa is the most successful club in the history of Ugandan football.

Call them The Blues or The Jogoos, they have won a record 16 titles, three more than closest challengers KCCA, nine Uganda Cups, 3 Cecafa Kagame Cups (the most by a Ugandan club) and a couple of other minor titles.

SC Villa also boost of the record of being one of the two Ugandan clubs to play in the continental final – the Caf Champions League.

Nevertheless, there is also no doubt that the club have fallen from their glory days. So low they have gone, that at some point they were facing the chop from the top flight as recent as 2018/19 season.

While the last time the Jogoos lifted a league title is 16 years ago, their rivals KCCA have been crowned league champions six times in the same period.

At the moment, the club is working on restoring the past glory days starting with restructuring ownership with reports showing a Board of Trustees has already been agreed on.

Among the Members on the inaugural board include Ahmed Omar Mandela, Franco Mugabe, William Nkemba, McDusmas Kabega and former finance Minister Gerald Ssendaula.

But as they build for the future with the hope of reclaiming the title for their success-deprived fan base, Ismael Kiyonga takes a look at the club’s last heroes who won them the title in 2004.

Denis Onyango

He was third in pecking order then. In one of the games against Ruhinda, he featured as a forward and bagged hattrick in that campaign.

Onyango has since become a Uganda Cranes legend and features for South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

Hannington Kalyesubula

He was second choice to the big Posnet Omwony and a good deputy at that.

Kalyesubula has since retired from the beautiful game and has worked as Goalkeeping coach at Busoga United and BUL FC.

Posnet Omwony

First choice at the club then and also for the national team. Omwony later featured for Bloemfontein Celtics in South Africa.

He stays in South Africa and is a goalkeeper coach at Mpumalanga Black Aces.

Andrew Mwesigwa

A budding centre back that later captained the Jogoos. He is currently in the country after retiring from the game and owns a high school and football academy. He had a successful career in Kazakhstan, Iceland and China.

Timothy Batabaire

The indefatigable centre back as hard as a rock. Batabaire works as a pundit with Kwese TV and lives in South Africa where he had a brilliant career after leaving SC Villa featuring for Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic among others.

Robert Tumusiime

Nicknamed ‘Kolobola’ by the Jogoos fans for his hard tackling game. His partnership with Batabaire ensured the Jogoos conceded only 12 goals in 29 games.

Godfrey Kateregga

A fullback that could play on either flanks of the defence though he was better as a right back.

Simeon Masaba

The right back displaced Kateregga and later made the position his own not only for Villa but Uganda Cranes too.

He has since ventured into coaching and of recent, he was coach at Onduparaka but reports indicate he has joined UPDF ahead of next season.

Peter Makanga

Makanga currently works with Edgars Youth Academy. He played at left back for Villa that season filling the void left by Nestroy Kizito.

Phillip Obwiny

Arguably the most versatile footballer the country has produced.

Edgar Watson

One of the most successful club captains in Ugandan football. The midfield gem ended his Villa career a season later. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Fufa.

Hakim Magumba

The central midfielder nicknamed Boda Boda because of his pace was a joy to watch in the blue and white of SC Villa.

He currently runs personal business in Kampala. Magumba came out of retirement ten years later to win the Stanbic Uganda Cup with the same club in 2015.

Emmanuel Balyejusa

He was nicknamed ‘The Computer from Iganga’ by Coach Micho. He currently lives in his home town in Iganga.

Nathan Mutenza

A fine crosser of the ball who chipped in with in a couple of goals as well in the campaign. Reportedly resides in Eastern Uganda, his home area.

Stephen Nsereko

He lives in USA where he moved after a short spell at Villa Park. Always played as a winger who offered pace.

Dan Obote

The versatile defensive midfielder resides in his native home in Lira where he is involved in football management. He is also part of the Lango Province staff.

Phillip Ssozi

A joy to watch on both wings. Ssozi is one of the legends at Villa Park and currently handles the team’s Junior Team.

Joseph Kabagambe

He ranks high amongst the most effective right winger in Ugandan club and international football. He also featured for a couple of clubs in Rwanda and Sudan.

Augustine Nsumba

One of the youngest players at the club then and highly rated by the coaches.

Nsumba was a joy to watch before he left the club for paid ranks in Iceland. He is one of the coaches at URA FC at the moment.

Morley Byekwaso

Byekwaso is described as a traitor by many a KCCA fan. But he is treasured at Villa for his heroics in helping the club win the Kagame Cup in 2003 and the league in 2004. He is currently at KCCA as assistant coach to Mike Mutebi.

Bernard Mwalala

The lead striker for SC Villa in the season. Mwalala has since ventured into coaching and has handled Bandari FC among others.

Aloysius Lubega

The lanky forward also contributed to the cause with a couple of goals for Jogoo. He lives in Kampala and goes about personal business.

Alex Isabirye

The fans nicknamed him Trezeguet in reference to the France legendry forward.

Isabirye, who scored loads of goals off the bench ventured into coaching and has managed URA, Nyamityobora and currently at Kyetume FC.

Chrisantos Amboka

The Kenyan striker has since returned to his home country. He scored a number of goals including the winner against URA in Villa’s third game of the season.

Ismail Kigozi

Kigozi was arguably among the most gifted centre forwards at the club although he didn’t blossom as much he had done at Masaka LC.

The FULL Squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango, Hannington Kalyesubula and Posnet Omwony

Defenders: Andrew Mwesigwa, Timothy Batabaire, Robert Tumusiime, Godfrey Kateregga, Phillip Obwiny, Simeon Masaba and Peter Makanga

Midfielders: Edgar Watson, Hakim Magumba, Emmanuel Balyejusa, Nathan Mutenza, Stephen Nsereko, Dan Obote, Phillip Ssozi and Joseph Kabagambe, Augustine Nsumba, Morley Byekwaso

Forwards: Bernard Mwalala, Aloysius Lubega, Alex Isabirye and Ismail Kigozi, Chrisantos Amboka