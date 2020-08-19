Sport returned with a bang after quite a while of no activity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

As you prepare to watch today’s 2019/20 UEFA Champions League semi final between European clubs; Bayern Munich and Lyon, here a few tips on what you need to know and how you can watch the game.

How can you watch the game?

The coveted match will be live on DSTV’s SuperSport 5/Channel 205 at 21:50hrs (EAT), Live from Jose Alvalade Stadium – Lisbon Portugal.

You can also catch the Live build up to the game on the same channel starting at 21:00hrs (EAT).

What else do you need to know?

Bayern Munich take on Lyon tonight as both sides look to join Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

PSG saw off RB Leipzig last night, winning 3-0 to reach the final of Europe’s elite competition on Sunday.

Now German champions Bayern and French underdogs Lyon will face off to be their opponents.

What has been said?

Bayern striker Serge Gnabry: “If you look at the match against Barcelona then, yes, it was an exclamation mark – everyone heard about this result.

“But this a different match. It is a semi-final. They’ll be well prepared, it will be no walk in the park. We have to focus and be ready from the first minute.

“We know they’ve beaten Juventus, they’ve beaten Manchester City and both those teams were favourites. It looks like we’re favourites now and we have to be careful.

“Every single player was surprised by the result (against Barcelona), we couldn’t believe it, but we want to achieve more. We want to win.”

Bayern coach Hans-Dieter Flick: “I am relaxed because I know my team is greatly focused and have great objectives.

“But we all know it is one match which starts at 0-0 and we have to play 90 minutes with the same drive and intensity as we did against Barcelona.”

Lyon striker Maxwel Cornet: “We’ve knocked out some really big teams, the likes of Juventus and Manchester City. That shows we’re every bit as good as those teams.

“We mustn’t get carried away, we have to keep our feet on the ground and continue to work hard. The most important thing is to focus on ourselves.

“We’re making the most of the moment. We’re going to give our all out there again and, of course, we’re still hungry.”