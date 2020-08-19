Management of Vipers Sports Club continues to plan behind the scenes prior to the commencement of the 2020-21 football season.

Retired FIFA Referee Charles Masembe has been appointed as the club’s Sporting Director.

Masembe has a wealth of experience in the Ugandan game, having played, coached, an administrator, and officiated as a FIFA certified referee at an international level, most so at three Africa Cup of Nations championships.

He also served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Key of his duties will be to ensure that he creates a favourable environment at the club for the players, coaches, management, and oversee youth structures with the responsibility of organizing workshops and training for all staff.

His other major role will be as a link between the technical staff and the Board of Directors. He will be mandated to provide technical advice to the coaching staff, give guidance for the club vision and sporting strategy.

He will also be charged with ensuring the successful delivery of the agreed aims, objectives and outcomes of the 1st team within the strategic football development plan

We are delighted to have appointed Charles Masembe. This is a role we have been keen to introduce into the structure for some time, and it has been in our strategic plan. We unveil Masembe as one of the most experienced and exposed football administrators because our dream is big and we want people like him that can help us archive our vision of becoming the first-class football club in Uganda and Africa. Lawrence Mulindwa, Vpers SC President

It is an honour and privilege to join Vipers SC, an institution with big dreams. I have always admired to give my contribution to institutions with dreams and I have landed well in a place where I can also be helpful. Charles Masembe, Vipers SC Sporting Director

Charles Masembe (Left) with Vipers President Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa

Vipers will play in the FUFA Super Cup, Uganda Premier League, Uganda Cup as well as in the CAF Champions League.

About Charles Masembe:

Parents: George William Masembe and Rosemary Nakabugo

Place of Birth: Kiwesa, Kalungu district.

Education: Kabungo Primary school, Kako SS and Uganda College of Commerce (MUBS – Later lectured there)

Football Career (Player): Entebbe Fisheries, Express (Won the Uganda Premier League in 1975)

Coaching Career: SC Villa assistant coach (1982-1984), Head coach Bank of Uganda (BoU FC – Promoted them to topflight league), Express (December 1985 – February 1986)

Manager, Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium (August 1985)

Refereeing: Started refereeing (1983-1998)

Officiated at 3 Africa Cup of Nations (1994, 1996 and 1998 – Handled 1996 final between South Africa and Tunisia) .

He officiated in the 1996 Asia Cup.

He served as FUFA and National Council of Sports (NCS) Administrative Secretary.

Between 2006 and 2008 he worked as FUFA Chief Executive Secretary

He is a qualified refereeing instructor, assessor and commissioner

Secretary of Buganda General Sports Council (BGSC).

Was a member of Caf’s Referee’s Appointment Committee, match assessor and match commissioner

Manager, Peacock paints Limited

*Additional quotes from Vipers website